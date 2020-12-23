Man arrested for having sex with a Turkey at Papase

Nii Frank is currently in police custody

A young man identified as Nii Frank is in Police Custody for allegedly having sex with a Turkey Bird at Papase Number 1 near Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region

According to the Police, Turkey is owned by one Eva who contracted Nii Frank to mould blocks for her in her house.



However, Nii Frank while at the house saw the bird and developed an interest in Turkey and asked Eva whether he could touch it.



Eva is said to have entered her room only to come out to realize that Nii Frank and the bird were nowhere to be found.

After several minutes of looking for Nii Frank and the bird, Eva is said to have seen Nii coming from the back of the building while pulling his trousers up in the process.



She moved to the back of the house only to see the Turkey Bird lying down and unable to walk. Also, the anus of the Turkey Bird was wide open with a whitish liquid coming out from the anus which suggests that the suspects had carnal knowledge with the bird



The case was reported by Eva to the Police who arrested Nii Frank who denied it vehemently and has since been left in police custody while the Turkey Bird has been taken to the veterinary.