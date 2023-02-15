NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees

Haruna Iddrisu, former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South

A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament have protested against the treatment meted out to former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.

Led by Amidu Chinnia, MP for Sissala East Constituency, the MPs told the media at Parliament on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 that it was unfair how the former Minority Leader was being treated.



They pointed at two major issues to buttress their concern, the first being his removal from seven committees of the House and attempts to remove him from his current office by virtue of his having lost his leadership position.



“Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader, by virtue of his removal he has been removed from several committees of which he was serving. Appointments, Business, Inter Parliamentary Union, Standing Orders Committees among others,” the group spokesman lamented.



He added that the issue of attempts to remove him from his office amounted to “a case of humiliation to the MPs and their constituents,” referring to Haruna and his chief whip, Mohammed Muntaka-Mubarak.



The MP also slammed the National Democratic Congress, accusing the party for betraying two major voter blocs of the party, the northern regions and the Zongos (Muslim dominated areas) by virtue of removing Haruna and Muntaka.

“The five northern regions at least should have been represented, the Zongo communities in Ghana which contributes significantly to the votes of the NDC should have been represented. These changes took away Haruna Iddrisu from the North, it took away Muntaka, a Zongo man.



“Zongo representation and northern leadership has been taken away and which is a complete disrespect,” he stressed.



Haruna was replaced by Cassiel Ato Forson whiles Kwame Governs Agbodza took over from Muntaka, the other change saw deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi replaced with Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.





Haruna Iddrisu has been removed from 7 committees where he was serving; a complete disrespect - NPP MPs accuse NDC leadership of bias#MetroNews pic.twitter.com/TXGYcpA77t — Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) February 8, 2023

SARA