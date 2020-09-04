General News

New council formed to resolve chieftaincy disputes in Ga State

Some members of the Abola Piam Royal Clan Council

As part of measures to ensure peace, unity, and development in communities of the Ga State, the Abola Piam Royal Dynasty, has inaugurated a new council.

Called the ‘Abola Piam Royal Clan Council,’ it will work with various clans in Ga to bring unity among all the descendants of the Abola Piam Royal Dynasty.



The Council will also use a vast array of strategies to champion the progress and growth of the Abola Piam clan by collaborating with all sub-chiefs ruling on all lands acquired by Tackie Oblie, their ancestor.



The Abola Piam Royal Clan Council will ensure that the installment of any chief in the Ga State will be done in collaboration with the Council.



At the inauguration of the Council on Friday, September 4, 2020, Chairman of the Council, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, Chief of Oblieman in Ga west Amasaman District, disclosed that over the last 20 years, said some of the royal houses in the Ga State have seen little improvement due to incessant chieftaincy disputes.



He said after the demise of the last King of Accra, a few of the royal houses in the Ga traditional area have seen very little and development, mentioning the inability of the Ga Traditional Council to discharged its mandate.

He said infrastructural development, security, and environmental sustainability remains major challenges of the Ga State.



"After so many years of uncertainty and argument of who is chief and who is not, who owns land and who does own a land, we as a royal house has decided that it would be appropriate to form different committees under the Abola Piam Royal Clan Council to oversee to the resolving of the issues surrounding Ga Dangbe traditional areas especially issues under the Abola Piam Royal jurisdictions," Chairman of the Council, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, said.



He said among other things, the Council will ensure that chiefs respect the customs of Abola Piam.



The Abola Piam Royal Clan Council will settle disputes and misunderstandings among relatives, he said.



The Council will operate by forming sub-committees to take care of immediate issues and work hand-in-hand with family head.

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I further stated that the Council would collaborate and work with the Regional House of Chiefs, Ga Traditional Council, the High and Lower Courts, the Property Fraud Department of the Ghana Police service, the Local Police Stations to mitigate the unending land disputes in Accra.



"We will assist in all areas to make land issues easily solvable for state institutions which have some difficulties dealing with issues concerning land," he said.



At the launch of the Council, the following Committees were formed to steer its affairs:



-Executive board members;



- Land Committee;

- Traditional Committee;



- Finance Committee;



- Legal Committee, and



- Women Affairs Committee.

