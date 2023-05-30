Police officer in Adum murder case remanded into prison custody

The alleged killer (left) and the late Maadwoa (right)

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, an accused police officer in the murder of Victoria Dapaah aka Maa Adwoa has been remanded into prison custody.



The Asokore Mampong District Court, presided over by His Worship Samuel Buabeng Quansah said, the suspect who is currently being transferred from police custody to prison in remand is expected to reappear before the court on 20th June 2023.



His Worship gave the judgement after ACP Kofi Blagodzi, Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti regional police command had read that the Attorney General's advice has approved the prosecution of the suspected murderer police officer.



According to the prosecutor, the attorney general's advice has given the green light for the prosecution of the police officer as a suspected murderer, and others.



He subsequently pleaded with the court that despite the greenlight, prosecution may need a few days to ready its full dockets so that the case which is of national interest, be transferred to the high court.



His Worship Samuel Buabeng Quansah, however, ordered for the suspect to be remanded into prison custody, from police custody.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi aka Taacum was arrested on 23rd April 2023 over the murder of Victoria Dapaah at Adum on 20th April, of the same year.



He was then sent to the Asokore Mampong District Court where he disclosed that he killed Maadwoa over her failure to pay GH¢5,000 she owed him. He was subsequently sent into police custody after his plea was not accepted to guarantee him bail.



Some family members who spoke to GhanaWeb after the judgement thanked the attorney general, the regional prosecution head and the presiding judge for a fast and fair response on the case.



According to them, they were of firm conviction that the suspected murderer will be given severe punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.



Meanwhile, some other family members suggested that the police inspector should be sentenced to death as he did to their relative.