Pothole Patching: Works on Tema and Ashaiman major roads 80% done

Authorities say the rehabilitation works are almost completed

Rehabilitation works on some major roads with deep potholes in Tema and Ashaiman are almost completed.

The ongoing construction work by Salleydeen Construction Limited, a Ghanaian owned construction firm, which is undertaking the project as part of its social responsibility to the people of Tema, is at the completion stage.



So far, major roads with life threatening potholes including that of Ashaiman-Tuluka-Michel Camp roundabout, Tema Community 10 to Community One road, Lebanon among others have all been repaired.



The project which is estimated to cost some



One million Ghana cedis when completed, will see all cracks and potholes on most major roads in the two municipalities fixed.



Chief Executive Officer of Salleydeen Group of Companies, Alhaji Nurudeen Salley said, though the project which has been approved by the Roads and Finance Ministry forms part of his company’s social responsibility, he believes it was prudent on the part of his company to give a facelift to some major roads in the region.











He said with over 80% of work done, the traffic situation in some areas such as the Ashaiman Timber Market roundabout, has reduced significantly.Alhaji Nurudeen Salley added that, the company’s next project will focus on the reshaping and rehabilitation of some inner roads in the Tema region.