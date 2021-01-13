President Akufo-Addo shouldn't have worn suit for his inauguration – Prophet Amoako-Atta

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Prophet Francis Amoako-Atta, the leader of the Parliament House Chapel has criticised President Akufo-Addo’s advisors for making him wear a suit on his inauguration day.

According to him, by opting for a colour other than white, silver or gold, the president was trying to cede his rulership to the National Democratic Congress which had most of its members in white outfits for the occasion.



Speaking on Accra-based Angel FM, Prophet Amoako-Atta said that in the spiritual realm, the theme colours for the kingship in 2021 is white or gold and that any outfit which does not have these colours being dominant is a departure from the norm.



He attributed the NPP’s defeat in the Speaker of Parliament elections to the president’s decision to wear a suit.



Prophet Amoako-Atta said that the president should have draped in either Kente or an all-white outfit.

“Who asked the president to wear a suit for his inauguration? Even the NDC wore white and the President wore a suit; is he Donald Trump? So they will vote against you and you wouldn’t know who did it. In the kingdom mandate, the year of the Ox, anything concerning mandate is supposed to be a white dress”.



"The NDC members caught it so by the time you realize, your own people would have voted against you and you wouldn’t understand. He should have worn Kente or something white not a suit," he said.



He also advised President Akufo-Addo to surround himself with people who have his wellbeing and success at heart.



"I have told the president that he needs lovers not workers. I have advised that in the school of life your ability to separate your Judas from your Peter is the most important thing," he said.