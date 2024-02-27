Residents cry over bad road networks in Agona West

File photo

Source: GNA

Residents of six communities in the Agona West Municipality have expressed grave concern about the poor road networks and lack of potable drinking water in the area, which was having a negative impact on them.

The residents, predominantly farmers, expressed their displeasure about the bad nature of the road networks and said efforts to bring farm produce to market centres were being hindered.



The distressed communities are Agona Otsenkorang, Agona Ahomadonko, Nsuansa, James Nkwanta, Lower and Upper Bobikuma, and Bronikrom.



Speaking to the media at Otsenkorang, Madam Adjoa Duoduwaah, said the road from Agona Otsenkorang to Agona Nyakrom was horrible and had caused severe pains and agonies to market women and other road users who plied the road.



She said vehicles got stuck in the mud during rainy seasons sometimes compelling them to alight and push before they could reach their various destinations.



Madam Duoduwaah said the Otsenkorang road construction slated under the Cocoa Roads project had been abandoned the contractor had left the site and no one knew when they would come back to continue the work.

She said market women and farmers had made many appeals to the sitting MP of Agona West and Minister of Roads and Highways to intervene, but to no avail, and had decided not to vote in the 2024 polls because of neglect far too long.



Madam Efua Adobea, a resident of Bronikrom near Agona Nyakrom, appealed to the government to fix the road to ensure the free movement of vehicles to enhance trade and commerce.



She said the road from Bronikrom to Nyakrom had been in a deplorable state for many years and got worse during the rainy season.



Madam Adobea said Bronikrom residents were also Ghanaians who deserved to receive their fair share of the national cake.



At Agona Ahomadonko, Abusuapanyin Kofi Ackom told the media, that an epidemic outbreak was looming in the town because of a lack of potable water, which had become a major problem for the inhabitants

According to him, the residents were going through hell because the boreholes which served as the only sources of water were broken down and the chiefs and elders were finding it difficult to repair them due to financial constraints.



School children, he noted, walked long distances in search of water and this was affecting quality teaching and learning, therefore, appealed to the government to intervene.



At Lower Bobikuma, Kwame Tawiah said potholes at the outskirts of the town had developed into manholes, making it extremely difficult for vehicles to ply the road, and appealed to the MP and Agona West Municipal Chief Executive to fix it.



He said the bad nature of the roads was causing disaffection for the authorities in the Agona West and the country at large.