Rural communities in Atebubu-Amantin to benefit from massive road construction

Some rural communities in the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency in the Bono East region will be benefitting from a massive feeder road construction.



The 214 kilometers feeder road construction will benefit farming communities such as Asempanaye to Yaw Tuffour, Akokoa through Abamba to Kumfia, Trohwe, Kotope, Janjawura, Adiembra.



The rest are Bachaso to Nyomoase, Asebu, Kokofu, Boniafo, Congo to Nyansibu No.1, Aworoso, Fiano, Muruchusu, and Pruso.



Funded by the World Bank and in partnership with the Government of Ghana, the project is expected to be completed within 24 months.



When completed, the project will help farmers in these communities to transport their produce to market centres in the municipality.

According to the Resident Engineer of Yangtse Engineering Company, Mr. Banini, the company is poised to start the project as soon as they have finished setting up their camp.



Mr. Banini gave the assurance that the project will be completed within the stipulated time.



The Member of Parliament for the area who doubles as the Bono East Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene, in an interview was optimistic about the timely intervention of the project.



He revealed that the people in the beneficiary communities have been yearning for the project and its eventual completion will ease the transportation deficit in the municipality and reduce the rate of post-harvest losses, especially during the raining seasons due to the deplorable nature of the roads in the municipality.



“I am glad that the start of this project has become a reality. With the contractor on-site we cannot wait for the completion of the project as its completion will make the municipality accessible from every corner. No part of the municipality will now be unmotorable and inaccessible,” he said.

