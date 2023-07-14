Two NPP offices in Sunyani locked up

NPP flag

Source: GNA

Concerned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sunyani East Constituency have locked up the Bono Regional and the Constituency’s offices to express displeasure against the executives for disobeying a Court ruling.

The aggrieved members threatened to deal drastically with anyone who dared to open any of the barred offices for work, because, per the Court ruling, the Constituency did not have executives.



A press release signed by Stephen Kwarteng, an Assembly Member of the Atoase Electoral Area near Sunyani and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the members had earlier petitioned the Party’s regional and national secretariats.



It said this was during the polling station executives and electoral area coordinator’s election exercises in February last year, to ensure that the right thing was done but, the petition had fallen onto “deaf ears.”



The release said those exercises were suspended following an injunction placed on it by the Court when vetting of prospective candidates had commenced.



It said the Court agreed with the petitioners that there had been no Polling Station Coordinators’ elections in Sunyani East, so, the Party should delete any purported album of the Constituency from its national data.

The release added that no new executives had been elected for the Sunyani East, thus, Mr Musa Damtal, the incumbent remained the Chairman and any attempt to force any illegitimate executives on the Constituency would be resisted.



It reminded the Party’s national executives and elders that Sunyani East remained a stronghold of the NPP, saying, the situation required urgent attention to save the Party from losing the seat.



They appealed to the national executives to intervene as a matter of urgency, to allow for the conduction of the Constituency polling station coordinators and executives’ elections.



This would enable the Constituency to participate in the Party’s decision-making process at the regional and national levels.