UPDATE: Akufo-Addo releases list of Deputy Ministers - Report

UPDATE: The Presidency has debunked reports that it has released a list of Deputy Ministers who will in the coming days be vetted by the Appointments Committee to be part of Nana Akufo-Addo's second term government. According to the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, a purported list put out by Ghana Guardian is fake and must be treated with contempt. He wrote on his Facebook page: "This list/report is completely FAKE, kindly disregard. The President has NOT released any list of Deputy Ministers. If and when he does, you’ll see it here first". The Ghana Guardian which is the source of the story and list claim to have received the list after it was submitted to Parliament's Appointments Committee.

President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has released a list of Deputy Ministers who will serve in his second government.



This was after the Appointments Committee of Parliament approved the list submitted to them for vetting as Ministers.



Below are the nominees who if approved, will serve in the Akufo-Addo led government as Deputy Ministers.



Deputy Minister of Trade & Industries – Kwaku Kwarteng



Deputy Minister of Lands – Patrick Boamah

Deputy Minister of Communication & Digitalization- Richard Ahigbah



Deputy Minister of Info – Yaw Adomako Baafi



Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture - Mark Okraku Mantey



Deputy Minister of Education- Rev Ntim Fordjour



Deputy Finance Minister – Charles Adu Boahen

Deputy Minister of Agriculture- Dr Vincent Eziah Crop Science Department, University of Ghana



Deputy Minister of Works & Housing- Dr Jonathan Anaglo Department of Extension Service, University of Ghana



Deputy Minister of Transport- Darkoa Newman



Deputy Minister of Chieftancy & Religious Affairs- Jabaah John Bennam



Deputy Minister of Gender – Esther Nyinaa

Deputy Minister of Employment – Lawyer Justin Koduah



Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development – Akwasi Afrifa-Mensah



Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture – Francisca Oteng



Deputy Minister of Roads and High Ways – David Asante



Deputy Minister of Railways Development – Dr Adomako Kissi

Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources – Martin Kwabena Kwakye



Deputy Minister of Defence – Dr Muhammed Anyars



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – Samuel Pyne



Deputy Minister of the Interior – Jones Kusi



Deputy Minister of Health – Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye