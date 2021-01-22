VRCC urges citizens to continue observing safety protocols

The Volta Region currently has 37 new cases of the coronavirus with one mortality

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has called on all residents in the Region to comply with the laid down safety protocols to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Prosper Afenyo, Acting Volta Regional Coordinating Director, in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the public compliance level of the protocols was very low as only few institutions and individuals were adhering to the measures.



The release said the Security Taskforce would ensure total enforcement of all the regulations in all the Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region and people who failed to comply would be arrested and prosecuted.



It implored the citizens to continue to wear their masks before assessing public places, and people with symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing should quickly visit the nearest health facility for medical attention.



The release urged all institutions, departments, agencies, markets and lorry stations to have hand washing facilities to enable people to observe the protocol of hand washing to limit the spread of the virus.

It asked the driver unions to ensure that every passenger wears a mask before boarding the vehicle and maintained it throughout the entire journey.



The release called on religious and traditional leaders to help ensure strict compliance of the safety protocols during all gatherings.



