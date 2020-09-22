Wassa-East District Assembly awards people with disabilities

The Wassa-East DCE presented some items to the PWDs

Wilson Arthur, the Wassa-East District Chief Executive, has presented assorted items to People With Disabilities (PWDs) in the District.

Sixty-two start-ups, including motorised solo spraying machines, wheel chairs, fufu pounding machines, refrigerators, deep freezers, double decker fridges, cash capital of GH¢1,000, among others were received by PWDs.



In all,37 PWDs received wheel-chairs.



The event at Wassa Domama in the Wassa East District was the sixth decentralized PWD empowerment programme after the maiden event in mid-2017 at Daboase.



Mr Arthur, who is the NPP Parliamentary Candidate in the December 7 elections, used the occasion to announce free registration and renewal of National Health Insurance cards for all 1,350 PWDs in the District.

He assured them that when voted as the MP for Wassa-East, PWDs in the district would enjoy sustainable empowerment support.



The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Robert Ahomka Lindsey, urged the people of Wassa-East to vote for Mr Arthur for the Parliamentary seat and to retain Nana Akufo-Addo as President to do more for the area.



The Deputy Minister used the opportunity to donate 15 mobility carts to the people of Wassa-East.