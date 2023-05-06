We are not recruiting, disregard advertisement - EC tells public

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com
The Electoral Commission has clarified that it is not carrying out any recruitment exercise as circulated on social media and has therefore urged the public to disregard such advertisement.
“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to an advertisement circulating on various social media platforms to the effect that the Commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise,” EC stated.
The EC continued,”The General Public is informed that the Commission is NOT carrying out any recruitment exercise. The Public is advised to disregard the said advertisement.”
