0
Menu
News

We are not recruiting, disregard advertisement - EC tells public

Jean Mensa Chairperson Of The Electoral Commission?fit=640%2C480&ssl=1 Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Electoral Commission has clarified that it is not carrying out any recruitment exercise as circulated on social media and has therefore urged the public to disregard such advertisement.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to an advertisement circulating on various social media platforms to the effect that the Commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise,” EC stated.

The EC continued,”The General Public is informed that the Commission is NOT carrying out any recruitment exercise. The Public is advised to disregard the said advertisement.”

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: