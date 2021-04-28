Wife arrested for inflicting cutlass wounds on husband

The victim was attacked with a cutlass by his wife

Mary Quaye, popularly known as Obaa Yaa is in the grips of the Central Regional Police command for inflicting cutlass wounds on her husband.

The suspect is currently detained and assisting police investigations.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) disclosed the incident in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.



She said on Monday, April 26, the Agona Dunkwa Police received a report that Abraham Acquah, husband of the suspect had an altercation with her and later hit her with a piece of wood.

The Police PRO said the wife reacted by attacking her husband with a cutlass, which landed on his neck and other parts of the body.



The Police proceeded to the hospital and met the victim at the Emergency Ward with multiple deep cuts on his leg, jaw, neck, and shoulder.