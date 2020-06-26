Politics

With or without a new register NDC will win 2020 elections – John Mahama

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that his party will emerge victorious in the December polls with or without a new voters register.

John Dramani Mahama was speaking on his party's decision after the Supreme Court ruling in the NDC vs. AG & EC case earlier on Thursday said regardless of the outcome of the case, the NDC is poised to take back power from the NPP come January 7th.



"With or without a new voters register, the NDC shall win this election by the grace of God," he said.



He continued: "No politically engineered register can save this failed government from the inevitable defeat that awaits them in the next 165 days."



Whilst expressing his disappointment with the Apex court ruling, the NDC flagbearer said the ruling by the seven justices of the Supreme Court seeks to disenfranchise millions of Ghanaians who do not have the two documents required to register but his party will work hard to mobilize its members to register in their numbers.



He, therefore, advised the many Ghanaians who are disappointed in the outcome of the court case to channel their energies into going to the polls to register massively to vote out the NPP.



Background,/b>

The NDC in May 2020, sued the Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court over its decision to compile a new voter register ahead of the 2020 elections.



The opposition party stated their stance against the EC’s decision stating that the exercise was unnecessary and costly. The EC being adamant, indicated its resolve to proceed with its decision.



Following this, the NDC sought an order from the court to stop the EC from compiling a new voter register and an alternative order declaring as illegal the decision of the electoral body not to consider the old voter ID cards as a proof of citizenship for registering.



But the Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NDC giving the Electoral Commission the green light to compile new voters register for this year's general elections slated for December 7.



Watch live John Mahama as he speaks to Ghanaians.





