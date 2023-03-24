2023 AFCON: Chris Hughton wins first game to ease pressure

Chris Hughton, Black Stars Coach

The new head coach of the Ghana national team, Chris Hughton has enjoyed a winning start to his new role.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion gaffer took charge of his first Black Stars match on Thursday when Ghana hosted Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Thanks to a late strike from Antoine Semenyo, Ghana secured a 1-0 win to amass the three crucial points.



This means that Coach Chris Hughton joins Kwesi Appiah, Avram Grant, and other coaches who won their first match in charge as head coaches of the Black Stars.



The Irish-Ghanaian tactician will now feel less pressure being in charge of the national team of a country that does not joke with its football.

Up next for Coach Chris Hughton and the Black Stars, the team will travel to Luanda to face off with Angola in the reverse fixture in Group E of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



That game will be played on Monday, March 27.



