Appointing Otto Addo was a good decision - Kuuku Dadzie applauds GFA

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo

Former Ghana international James Kuuku Dadzie has opined that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) made the right decision in appointing Otto Addo as the Black Stars’ head coach.

Kuuku Dadzie asserted that he sided with the Black Stars' coaches' search committee in settling on Otto Addo.



“A lot of coaches applied for the Black Stars and the committee felt Otto Addo can do the job. I believe it’s a good decision and we must pray for him to succeed.”



Otto Addo’s appointment was greeted with a negative reception as many argued that he did not do enough in his first spell to earn a second chance.



Kuuku Dadzie however urged Ghanaians to be optimistic and support the German-trained gaffer.

“We shouldn’t be negative. We should be positive that he will deliver and that is the spirit. He has been given the job whether you like it or not, so we just have to support him to do the right things,” he told Kessben FM.



The official appointment of Otto Addo as the new manager of the Black Stars took place on March 15, 2024.



He has played two games since his appointment, losing one and drawing one.



