Arsenal, two others circle West Ham Utd star Mohammed Kudus - Reports

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, has become the centre of intense transfer speculation as the looming transfer window attracts attention from several Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Brighton are reportedly among the clubs closely monitoring the situation of the talented Ghanaian midfielder.



The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form showcasing his flair and goal-scoring prowess on the pitch. His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, drawing interest from top clubs across Europe. With an established role as a key player for West Ham, Kudus has become a sought-after commodity in the transfer market.



Kudus' ability to unlock defences with his dribbling skills and consistently find the back of the net has only heightened the interest of potential suitors.

Reports suggest that West Ham United, while acknowledging the interest in Kudus, could be open to the idea of a transfer for the right price, with speculations indicating a threshold of over 60 million euros.



Kudus' statistics for the season further solidify his value, having scored six goals and provided two assists in the Premier League alone. His overall contribution, with a total of 10 goals in all competitions, underscores his importance to West Ham's success this season.