David Mawutor signs for Polish top-flight side Wisla Krakow

Versatile Ghanaian defender, David Mawutor has signed for Polish side Wisla Kraków.
The centre back-cum-defensive midfielder moves to Eastern Europe after leaving Zhetysu Taldykorgan in Tajikistan.
Mawutor joins countryman Yaw Yeboah at the Polish top-flight side.
The 28-year-old had scored one goal in 18 appearances for Zhetysu.
He won the Vysshaya Liga (Tajik top-flight) twice in 2013 and 2017.
Mawutor was also a member of the Zhetysu side which emerged runners-up of the 2017 AFC Cup.
