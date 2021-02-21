0
David Mawutor signs for Polish top-flight side Wisla Krakow

David Mawutor Gh.png Ghana international David Mawutor

Sun, 21 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Versatile Ghanaian defender, David Mawutor has signed for Polish side Wisla Kraków.

The centre back-cum-defensive midfielder moves to Eastern Europe after leaving Zhetysu Taldykorgan in Tajikistan.

Mawutor joins countryman Yaw Yeboah at the Polish top-flight side.

The 28-year-old had scored one goal in 18 appearances for Zhetysu.

He won the Vysshaya Liga (Tajik top-flight) twice in 2013 and 2017.

Mawutor was also a member of the Zhetysu side which emerged runners-up of the 2017 AFC Cup.

