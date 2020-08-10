Sports News

Exclusive: How GFA plans to resume Ghana Premier League in October

The GPL could return on October 9

The Ghana Football Association has concluded plans for the resumption of football with the Ghana Premier League set to kick off October 9.

Dubbed “Football against COVID”, the plan will see a return of football behind closed doors after almost a six months break.



The elaborate and well-thought-out plan which has been sighted by www.ghanaweb.com includes coronavirus testing for “all persons directly involved in the competitions before the start of the season and before the start of the second round”.



There will be monthly fumigation of approved game centres. There will also be isolation centres at each game venue.



Under this arrangement, team’s will be mandated to operate with a squad list of 30 players, 7 technical members and 5 management members.



Format and media

The Ghana Premier League will be divided into two zones to reduce travelling distance.



Each zone (Southern and Northern) will have nine teams with each team playing home and away matches at two match venues.



1. The first-placed team of each zone will contest in a play-off match for the Premier League title.



2. The last-placed team of each zone will be automatically relegated.



3. The 8th placed team of each zone will contest in a play-off and the losing team will be relegated to the Division One League.

StarTimes monopoly on the GPL will be suspended as local TV stations will be granted rights to broadcast the matches.



This to prevent people from trooping to the stadium which will increase the chances of infections.



Engagement with government and other stakeholders



The GFA as sighted by this website will collaborate with government through the Ghana Tourism Authority to secure accommodation for the teams on game days.



GOIL will be engaged to subsidize its product for travelling clubs to help reduce the cost of travelling. Government’s Covid-19 team will also be involved in the testing.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.