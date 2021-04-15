Ghana FA urged to deal with law breakers

Dormaahene Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu I

The Dormaahene Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu I has urged the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to deal with clubs that flout the regulations of the game to guarantee its sanity.

He made these remarks when President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku and his team, paid a courtesy call on him at Dormaa Ahenkro on Tuesday.

“I will encourage you to crack the whip on offenders of the law in a bid to sanitise the game and also give an equal playing field to all and don’t be selective in applying the law,” he advised.