Ghana FA urged to deal with law breakers

Thu, 15 Apr 2021 Source: Ghanaian Times
The Dormaahene Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu I has urged the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to deal with clubs that flout the regulations of the game to guarantee its sanity.
He made these remarks when President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku and his team, paid a courtesy call on him at Dormaa Ahenkro on Tuesday.
“I will encourage you to crack the whip on offenders of the law in a bid to sanitise the game and also give an equal playing field to all and don’t be selective in applying the law,” he advised.
Source: Ghanaian Times
Related Articles:
- Aduana PRO commends GFA boss for historic visit to Bono, Ahafo regions
- FIFA approves GFA VAR project team
- GFA bans Rabi Musa for assault on referee
- Frederick Acheampong calls on Berekum clubs to make good use of Referees Complaint Forms
- Under no circumstance must we beat referees - Kurt Okraku
- Read all related articles