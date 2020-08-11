Sports News

Ghana midfielder Joseph Paintsil to leave KRC Genk

KRC Genk forward Joseph Painstil

Belgian side, KRC Genk is set to part ways with midfielder, Joseph Paintsil according to reports.

The Ghana midfielder joined Genk from Ferencváros.



Paintsil was not in the match squad against Zulte Waregem and is said to be allowed to leave after one season.

The midfielder was unable to breakthrough th team due to tough competition and now free to look for a new club.



Paintsil joined the club with a big promise, but could not justify its price tag of two million euros.

