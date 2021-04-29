Gyan commends President Akufo-Addo for $25m Black Stars budget

Black Stars

Former Black Stars management committee chairman, Yaw Boateng Gyan has commended the President and the Sports Ministry for the initiative to raise $25million for the senior men's national team.

The President organized a breakfast meeting at the Jubilee House on Monday in conjunction with the Sports Ministry where Chief Executive Officers of state-owned enterprises and corporate Ghana were there to solicit funds for the Black Stars.



He promised the government will provide $10million and urged corporate Ghana to help the Black Stars with the remaining $15million.



Since the announcement, there has been a lot of backlash from Ghanaians about that by a wrong priority and a wrong move.



But the Board Chairman of Division One outfit Tano Bofoakwa says the step taken is in the right direction as he strongly believes money play a vital role in football.



“It is a very good approach by the president. The steps he has taken is a step in the right direction” he told Gye Nyame FM.

“The targets set too are achievable. The President is a football fan and with the help of the cooperate bodies in raising the $25m, I believe we can achieve it”



“I have always maintained that I will never involve politics in football matters because I was a football administrator before politics, I will always be candid when it comes to sports. Football is the only thing that unites us”



“For the first time, I will applaud the president for the steps taken because it will project Ghana if our targets are reached”



“Whoever thinks money does not play a role in winning trophies does not know his left from the right," he said.