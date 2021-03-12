Ibrahim Danlad explains why he’d love to play in France

Ghana U20 goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Ghana U20 goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad , says France is his preferred destination in Europe because there are many black goalkeepers there.

The 18-year-old was a standout performer for Ghana as the Black Satellites lifted the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania last Saturday.



The Asante Kotoko youngster believes plying his trade in the European country, where there are many black goalkeepers, will rescue him from bad commentary.



“My target is to play in Europe, like France and stuff,” Danlad, who was adjudged best goalkeeper of the tournament, told Onua FM.



“France is my favorite because there are many black goalkeepers there, and if you are there, you won’t hear any bad thing about goalkeepers there.

“So, for me, it’s France that I am really interested in but as a professional footballer, you can’t say that you want a particular place so if you get a deal elsewhere you won’t go.



“Just as people are saying my next move is a loan deal, it can be the opposite, like going outside Ghana, so we are just praying. What God has said is the most important thing.”



Ibrahim Danlad after his exploits at the U20 AFCON is reported to be the target of four clubs abroad.