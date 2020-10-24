Italian based striker David Yeboah set to join AshantiGold SC

Italy based striker David Johnson Yeboah is set to join Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold Sporting Club ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.
The former Mantova forward completed his medicals on Friday and has agreed to join the Miners on a two-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.
David Yeboah was reported to be joining Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak but the move collapsed after both sides failed to agree to a deal.
AshantiGold SC has captured the forward to strengthen their squad ahead of their participation in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.
Yeboah spent most of his career in Italy playing for lower tier sides such as Turris, Taranto, Gelbison, Ercolano, Roccella, Messina, Mantova and Chieri.
He has scored 33 goals in 137 appearances during his stints with the clubs mentioned above.
