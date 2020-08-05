Sports News

John Mahama's son to train with Bole players

Sharaf Mahama

Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Dramani Mahama will today, Wednesday, 5th August, 2020, be training with some players based in his home town of Bole in the Savannah region of Ghana.

The talented attacker who often visits Bole with his father will use the opportunity to share a word of motivation to the many good footballers in Bole who are looking up to exposed players for a better tomorrow in the football fraternity.



The training game is expected to be played at the Kurabaso School Park in Bole by 8:30 am.



The much-anticipated training is also part of Sharaf Mahama’s documentary about himself and Football.



The Bole District Football Association is expected to prepare the grounds for Sharaf Mahama.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM, the Chairman of the Bole District Football Association Mr Ewuntomah Joachim confirmed the news and shared his delight for the exposure Bole players will get in playing with Sharaf Mahama who played for an European team.

Mr Ewuntomah said; “I am particularly happy about the news of Sharaf arrival to partake in a football training game with Bole based players”; adding that “At least it serves as a motivation to the young ones growing up to be more dedicated and serious in Football.”



“We look up to meeting with Sharaf and to help him get a proper documentary because home sweet home”; Mr Ewuntomah said.



The Bole District Football Association Chairman further stated; “Sharaf Mahama is already popular with footballers in Ghana as he is close friends with Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah. He is a football and fitness addict who has joined his father in public fitness activities in recent times. While studying in Dubai, he regularly attended matches of Ghana general captain Asamoah Gyan when he was the star striker of Al Ain in the UAE top-flight league”.



“The people of Bole are expected to grace this game with much enthusiasm, whiles observing the social distancing and obeying the necessary protocols,” Mr Ewuntomah said.

