Joseph Aidoo begins preseason with Celta Vigo

Joseph Aidoo at training

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo joined the rest of his Celta Vigo teammates as they start preparations ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old was at the A Mardoa training complex as the team went through drills and jogging to shake of the exertions of last season.



Players of Celta Vigo were divided into six groups as part of COVID-19 protocols, despite going through test before resuming training.



The swashbuckling Ghana defender had a good campaign last season, helping the Sky Blues maintain their La Liga status on final day.

Aidoo made 33 appearances last season, and will look to build on that next season.



He joined Celta Vigo from Belgium giants KRC Genk last summer on a five year deal.

