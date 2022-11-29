LIVE UPDATES: Ecuador VS Senegal (World Cup final Group A game)

The Terenga Lions of Senegal are champions of Africa

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live text commentary of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ecuador and Senegal battle it out at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha for the Group A slot to qualify for the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ecuador are second on the Group A table with 4 points after drawing with the Netherlands and beating Qatar in the opening game and will need just a point against the Terenga Lions of Senegal to book their place in the knockout stage.



Following their 3-1 win over Qatar, the Terenga Lions now stand as the only African team ever to help eliminate a World Cup host.



However, they really must win again to add to a perfect record from in today's game against Ecuador or they bow out of the tournament as the Champions of Africa.



After becoming the first side in 52 years to shut out a host side on matchday one of any World Cup (2-0 vs Qatar), Ecuador continued to make headlines by grabbing a point against three-time runners-up and popular outright picks the Netherlands in a 1-1 draw here on matchday two.

Ecuador will be counting on their captain, Enner Valencia, who has scored all three of their goals in the tournament.



Senegal, on the other hand, will be hoping to see Ismail Sarr come to the party in the absence of Sadio Mane.



Follow the live updates below:



