Madina United coach undergoes UEFA B License course in Germany

Kelly Alhassan Osman

Source: Fabian Kwame Akosa

The head coach of Madina United Football Association, Kelly Alhassan Osman, popularly known as "For You", has embarked on a journey to Germany to undergo a UEFA B License course.

This initiative reflects his dedication to enhancing his coaching expertise and contributing further to the development of football in Ghana.



At present, Mr Osman possesses a CAF License D certificate acquired from the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence in Prampram, Ghana. Additionally, he holds a Thuringia Football Federation National Coaching License (DFB) from Germany, along with various soccer-related certifications obtained in England and across the globe.



The UEFA B License course, slated from March 30 to April 12, 2024, represents a significant step in Mr. Osman's coaching journey. Before transitioning into full-time coaching, Mr Osman was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mr. Osman has honed his skills in football scouting, evidenced by his Introduction in Football Scouting certification from the Professional Footballers Scout Association (PFSA).



Currently, Mr. Osman is diligently pursuing the UEFA B License Course under the guidance of the Thuringia Football Federation in Germany.