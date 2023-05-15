Mohammed Salisu break silence on Southampton's relegation

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Salisu has expressed disappointment over Southampton's relegation from the Premier League.

The former Real Valladolid center-back indicated that the sadness he and his teammates are experiencing is indescribable.



He took to Instagram to send a lengthy emotional message to the fans after their relegation was confirmed.



"It’s with a heavy heart that I am writing to you today to inform you about our team's recent relegation from the league, As you know, we had high hopes and great aspirations at the beginning of the season, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.



"We fought hard and gave our all on the field, but we were unable to secure the necessary wins and points to keep us in the league. The disappointment and sadness that we all feel right now are immeasurable. I am extremely disappointed that I have not been able to help the team as much as I would have liked, despite my injury I’ve been struggling with since February."



He lastly assured the fans of a better Southampton while thanking them for their support.

"We want to assure you that every player and member of our team is determined to come back stronger and better prepared for the next season. Despite the outcome, I am incredibly proud of our team and the effort that each and every player put in throughout the season. We know that there are many lessons to be learned and improvements to be made. We are grateful for each and every one of our fans. Thanks you for your support understanding during this difficult time. We will continue to work hard and strive for excellence in everything we do. #Saintsfc"



Southampton's relegation was confirmed following their 2-0 defeat to Fulham at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



Salisu and his compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana are now set to play in the English Championship next season.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CsO8TuWtbYL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



