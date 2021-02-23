Mohammed Salisu starts for Southampton against Leeds

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu has been named in the Southampton starting eleven for the match against Leeds United in the English Premier League this evening.

The highly-rated centre-back joined the Saints last summer from Real Valladolid but did not feature in any game in the first half of the 2020/2021 football season.



Having excelled on his debut in a Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month, Mohammed Salisu is now gradually becoming a regular man in the team.



Today, he has been named in the starting eleven of Southampton to take on Leeds United at the Elland Road.



He was in action over the weekend for the team when they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw.

Tonight, he has been tasked to help his team silence the sharp attack of Leeds United while chasing a win.



Check out the Southampton first eleven for the Leeds United game below:



