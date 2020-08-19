Sports News

Patrick Razak set to meet Hearts of Oak management on Thursday

Ghanaian international, Patrick Razak

Ghanaian international, Patrick Razak is set to meet management of Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of his proposed move to the club.

Razak has been without a club since his contract with Guinean outfit Horoya AC was terminated earlier this year.



The former Tamale Utrecht Academy who is now a free recently reiterated his desire to feature in the Ghana Premier League.



Earlier report in the local media suggested that, Razak is nearing a sensational return to former club Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2020-21 Ghana football season.



The report further stated that the Accra based club are closed to reaching an agreement with the speedy winger following months of negotiation.

It is believed that the two most glamorous clubs in the country, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are keen to secure the services of the winger.



But Koforidua based Bryt FM can reveal that the highly rated winger will on Thursday, August 20, 2020 meet and hold talks with the Phobians in a bid to reunite with the club.



Meanwhile, the player not long ago expressed readiness to play for his former outfit again again if they are able to reach an agreement with his management.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.