Three Black Stars players who could secure deadline day moves

L-R Tariq Lmaptey, Andre Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Some Black Stars players are likely to secure moves in the final hours of the January transfer window.

The one-month window period is less than 48 hours from closing as clubs look to complete their deals during the deadline.



Tariq Lamptey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Andre Ayew are the Black Stars players who could secure a deal in the final hours.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Kamaldeen Sulemana is looking to seal a move away from Stade Rennes. Everton, Southampton, and PSV are the clubs that have shown interest in the 20-year-old.



Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign the Ghanaian as a replacement for outgoing winger Anthony Gordon.

The Toffees have submitted a £20 million bid to Stade Renne for Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Tariq Lamptey



Tariq Lamptey is on the radar of some European clubs. He drew a steam interest from Sporting Lisbon and Olympique Lyon in the middle of the window.



At the moment, both clubs have ended their pursuit after Brighton demanded a permanent deal instead of the proposed loan deal.



Despite Lyon and Sporting dropping their interest, the Ghanaian is still on the market as Brighton are ready to sell.

Andre Ayew



Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew is currently unattached after terminating his contract at Al Sadd.



The 33-year-old is reportedly in talks for a possible return to Olympique Marseille, while Qatari side Al Rayyan are also monitoring his situation.



EE/KPE