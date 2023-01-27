0
Menu
Sports

Watch Inaki Williams' two assists in Athletic Club's win over Valencia

Video Archive
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams set up two goals in Athletic Club's win over Valencia in the Copa Del Rey quarter-final.

The Bilbao side edged Valencia at the Mestalla, beating the home side 3-1 on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Inaki set up Iker Munian with a brilliant header for the opener inside 35 minutes.

Oscar de Marcos scored an own goal to level the score a few minutes later before Inaki again set up his brother Nico Williams with a deft touch, which Nico smashed in beautifully to end the first half in the lead.

Mikel Vesga sealed the win in the second half when he converted a spot kick.

Inaki Williams lasted 88 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Gorka Guruzeta.

Athletic Club have advanced to the semi-final of the competition.

Watch Inaki Williams assist via the video below



EE/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: