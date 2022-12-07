Will the Germans apologize for their World Cup exit - GFA Exco Member quizzes

Black Stars in a group photo

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Tony Aubynn has questioned the need for Ghana to apologize after exiting the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the group stage.

Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2, lost to familiar foes Uruguay 2-0 before beating Korea 3-2 and failed to progress beyond the group stage after finishing bottom of Group H.



According the Medeama Board chairman, it is needless for anyone to call on the GFA to apologize as for so many years Ghana was not even qualifying for the FIFA World Cup talk of even participate



"I will not speak for the GFA on whether to apologise or not but personally, this is a World Cup we failed to qualify in the past years,” Dr. Aubynn told Kumasi-based radio station Akoma FM in an interview



“In our previous participation at the World Cup, two were successful and the other two including this one didn’t go well. We just have to learn from our mistakes and avoid the talk of whether to apologise to Ghanaians or not,”

He also questioned whether former World champions like Germany and Uruguay who exited at the group stage will also apologize.



“The materials available was what the coaches used, the FA did everything right (via motivation), we just didn't do well. Will the Germany also apologize for their exit?"



“Because people tipped them(Germany) as favorite but were eliminated, they told themselves it's a building process same as Morocco.We just need to give our players the needed time since we are building,"