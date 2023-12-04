Yaw Ampofo Ankrah wins big award

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Source: Mutala Yakubu

Veteran Sports Journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has won the Ghana Sports Host of the Year from the Ghana Bloggers Association (GBA).

The former BBC, Supersport, TV3, and Metro TV guru, dedicated his award to all up-and-coming sports journalists and reporters.



"I'm pleasantly surprised because I was not even aware of my nomination. I'm also coming from an old school sort of background and I've been massively impressed with the excellent work the new breed of sports journalists are putting out there."



The man widely recognized for having introduced Beach Soccer to Ghana also acknowledged the staff, crew, and his behind-the-scenes supporting team.



He thanked CEO Maxwell Techie and pointed out that he would not have won the award had it not been for the huge platforms he occupies on StarTimes and Max TV.



Ampofo Ankrah got the nod ahead of a tall list of other top sports hosts due to his wide coverage and write-ups of sports in Ghana, Africa, and globally.



"Ghana to the world has been my agenda from day one; or better still, local excellence to global impact which means we should not lower our standards as we are constantly competing with the best from the rest of the world. This award really makes me happy because it recognizes Ghanaian Sports achievements beyond our geographical boundaries".

Apart from being vocal on numerous platforms as a motivational speaker, Ampofo Ankrah also promotes the domestic Ghana Premier League which is telecast in many countries by StarTimes.



His other notable contributions and activities include consistent coverage of the Ghana Black Stars, women's football, Ghanaian players in the English Premier League, Ghana Pro Boxing League, Swimming, Athletics, and Beach Soccer among an impressive list he sheds light on.



Currently, Ampofo Ankrah is a partner consultant for the Winneba-based Kenpong Football Academy and is the director of communications at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).



He is also the CEO of the Eastern region-based Books & Boots Academy and Navigator for Walkers Club Ghana.



Ampofo Ankrah heads the sports division at Imax Media and is the anchor for StarTimes Ghana Premier League.