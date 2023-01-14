0
Menu
Business

74th New Year school to begin Jan 16

DrMBawumia This year’s school will be attended by Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The annual New Year school and conference is scheduled to begin from Monday, 16 January to Thursday, 19 January 2022.

This year’s conference will be held on the theme: ‘Positioning the African Market for Sustainable Economic Development through AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area)’.

The opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 17 January 2023, at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, while the main school and conference will take place at the Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) Conference centre also at the same university.

This year’s school will be attended by Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the special guest, the Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Dr Mary Chinery-Hesse, as Chairperson and Vice-Chancellor Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as the host.

The keynote speaker will be the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA, Wamkele Keabetswe Mene.

Speakers will include Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey among others.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode