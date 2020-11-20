LIVESTREAMING: 30th MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN, Ghana’s leading Telecommunications Company is set to host the 30th edition of MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting on November 20, 2020 under the theme Redefining Education in the Age of the New Normal.

The 30th MTN Business Breakfast Meeting and the final for the year 2020 will be held virtually, streaming live on MTN Ghana’s Facebook page (mtnghana) and on YouTube (@mtnghana) from 10:0am.



In an era where social distancing, online business, education and transactions are becoming the norm, many are still hopeful that things will return to normal. To shed light on the theme and insights on the new forms of accessing education and the sustainability of same after the pandemic, seasoned professionals in the education space will speak to the theme.



Anis Haffar, an Educationist & Founder GATE Institute, Dr. Heather Beem- CEO, Practical Education Network, Ashesi University, Christa Elise Sanders Bobtoya, Campus Director, Webster University, Ghana and Dr. Peter Amoako Yirenkyi- Senior Lecturer- Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology will share their experiences and insights on the theme.



In his remarks ahead of the 30th MTN Business Breakfast Meeting, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson said, “We have all made great strides in ensuring the sustainability of our livelihoods during this pandemic, central to this has been education, which has been mainly possible through digital means.

MTN Ghana realizing the urgent need for virtual classrooms to ensure continuity and accessibility to education, zero-rated over 200 educational websites to promote learning”.



“The question remains whether the strides achieved and the measures put in place during this pandemic are fit for the future? “We are confident our distinguished panelists will delve into that and with your contributions we can better understand what the future holds for education in Ghana”, he added.



Mr. Kojo -Ganson, encouraged all stakeholders, particularly those in the business of education and policy makers to be a part of the 30th edition of the MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting.





