Wa Polytechnic

The Wa Polytechnic is a public tertiary institution in the Upper West Region of Ghana. The school was founded in 1999 to provide quality tertiary education to people in the Upper West Region of Ghana. The Wa Polytechnic has three academic schools; School of Engineering, School of Applied Science and Technology and School of Business.

Contact:

The Principal

P. O. Box 553

Wa

Tel: 03920 20148

Fax: 03920 22198