Bolgatanga Polytechnic

The mission of the Polytechnic is to provide career-focused skill-based education, research and training with emphasis on hands-on experienced and entrepreneurship development.

Bolgatanga Polytechnic

Post Office Box 767

Bolgatanga

E-mail:email@bpoly.edu.gh

Website: www.bpoly.edu.gh