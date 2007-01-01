Cape Coast Polytechnic

Cape Coast Polytechnic was established in 1984 as a second cycle institution. In 1986, it operated under the administration of Ghana Education Service to offer intermediate courses leading to the award of non-tertiary certificates. In 1992, the Polytechnic was upgraded to tertiary level by PNDCL 321 to run programmes for the award of the Higher National Diplomas. The new Polytechnic Act of 2007, Act 745 has given the Polytechnic the mandate to run degree programs.

Cape Coast Polytechnic is situated about 5km from the Pedu Traffic Lights off the main road linking Cape Coast and Twifu Praso.

Contact:

Cape Coast Polytechnic

P.O. Box AD 50

Cape Coast, Ghana

Telephone: +233-3321-33090 +233-3321-33205

Fax: +233-3321-37428

Website: www.cpoly.edu.gh