Catholic University College
The Catholic University College of Ghana is one of the private universities in Ghana. It is located at Fiapre, Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region. It was established by the Catholic Church and was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board on 4 December 2002.The first batch of students started on 3 March 2003. The formal inauguration of the university was on 13 November 2003.
