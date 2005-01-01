Ghana Technology University College
Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) former name (Ghana Telecom University College) is a fully accredited university founded in 2005 by Ghana Telecom, the national telecommunications company. Vodafone, a British telecom company, acquired GT in 2008, and the university college was expected to become an independent institution in late 2009.
The university was established to provide first degrees (bachelors) and graduate programs, particularly in Telecommunications Engineering and Information and Communications Technologies. It also offers certificate programs, with courses that provide credit for the bachelor’s degree, and a wide assortment of professional development seminars and workshops.
A School of Business opened in January 2009. First degrees in business include Bachelor of Science in Business and Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship. A Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Technology is offered.
Contacts
Website: Ghana Technology university college website
Undergraduate Admissions Office
0302-200611
Email: admission@gtuc.edu.gh
Library Services
0302-200612
Email: lib@gtuc.edu.gh
University Relations
0302-200625
Email: unirelations@gtuc.edu.gh
Office of Student Affairs
0302-200623
Email: sa@gtuc.edu.gh
Hostel Services
0302-200622
Email: sa@gtuc.edu.gh
Faculty of Engineering
0302-200660
Email: engineering@gtuc.edu.gh
Faculty of Informatics
0302-200616
Email: informatic@gtuc.edu.gh
Faculty of IT Business
0302-252534
Email: itbusiness@gtuc.edu.gh
Help/Information Desk
0302-221479/221412
Email: unirelations@gtuc.edu.gh
Graduate Admissions
0302-917152
Email: graduateadmissions@gtuc.edu.gh