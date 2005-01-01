Ghana Technology University College

Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) former name (Ghana Telecom University College) is a fully accredited university founded in 2005 by Ghana Telecom, the national telecommunications company. Vodafone, a British telecom company, acquired GT in 2008, and the university college was expected to become an independent institution in late 2009.

The university was established to provide first degrees (bachelors) and graduate programs, particularly in Telecommunications Engineering and Information and Communications Technologies. It also offers certificate programs, with courses that provide credit for the bachelor’s degree, and a wide assortment of professional development seminars and workshops.

A School of Business opened in January 2009. First degrees in business include Bachelor of Science in Business and Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship. A Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Technology is offered.

