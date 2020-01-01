Kumasi technical university
Mission
To provide academic and administrative leadership that will make Kumasi Polytechnic a leading outcome-driven entrepreneurial institute of higher learning in the region, offering world class and accessible tertiary education, training and research for the enhancement of skills for the socio-economic development of Ghana and Africa.
Contact Information
For general correspondence and other information relating to programmes and courses offered at Kumasi Polytechnic you may please contact:
Address: The Rector
Kumasi Polytechnic
P.O. Box 854
Kumasi, Ghana
OR
Address: The Registrar
Kumasi Polytechnic
P.O.Box 854
Kumasi, Ghana
Telephone: +233-(0)3220-22387
+233-(0)3220-22388
Fax: +233-(0)3220-22387
Email: info@kpoly.edu.gh
Website: Kumasi technical university website