Lancaster University Ghana

Lancaster University Ghana, with the approval of Ghana's National Accreditation Board, opened a new Accra-based branch campus in June 2013. This was a partnership between Lancaster University and Trans National Education, Ghana Ltd.

The Lancaster University Ghana is the only one of its kind in West Africa developing into a major teaching and research university of international standing.

It is committed to producing graduates who have skills and knowledge to meet Ghana's industrial, societal and governmental needs.

The campus is also open to students from other West African countries and offers them a new UK higher education opportunity on the African continent.

Students will be able to study a wide range of subjects including management, law, international relations, computing and psychology.

Students are taught by local and Lancaster academic staff. Staff from Lancaster University teach most of the modules on post graduate programmes and others provide guest lectures and/or co-teach with local staff on undergraduate programmes.

Graduates will receive the same degree certificate that they would have received had they studied in the UK and the transcript will indicate the location of study of each module.

Local staff undertake staff development programmes, delivered by LU staff, in both Ghana and the UK - these are certified. Support is provided through a Staff Development Fund.

Email: admissions@lancaster.edu.gh

Website: www.lancaster.edu.gh

Phone number: 0209607008 / 0540126446

Physical address: Jungle Road, Opposite A & C Shopping Mall, East Legon, Accra.