Methodist University College Ghana

The Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG) was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board in August 2000. Its application for affiliation to the University of Ghana was approved in October 2002. MUCG started academic work in October, 2000.

The Methodist Church Ghana was convinced that with her unique record and experience in the provision of education at the basic, secondary and teacher education levels, it could make a contribution to the solution of the problems of offering education at all levels.



The first batch of students reported for lectures in November, 2000, the" second batch in October, 2001. The University College has just completed its tenth academic year.

The main campus of MUCG is situated on a twelve (12) hectare land located to the southern end of the Wesley Grammar School Compound at Dansoman, Accra. There are two other campuses at Tema and Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Contacts

Dansoman Campus

Address: P.O. Box DC 940,

Dansoman Accra

Location: Opposite Wesley Grammar Senior High School

Web site: www.mucg.edu.gh

Email: mucg2001@yahoo.co.uk

Fax: 0302 312989

Telephone: Principal Office: 0302 312 983

Vice Principal: 0302 322 924

Registrar: 0302 312984

Reception: 0302 312 980 / 314 542 or 028 911 91 91

Tema Campus

Address: c/o Methodist Day Secondary School

New Site Tema

Tel: 0289 513 778

Wenchi Campus

Address: P.O. Box 195,

Wenchi-Brong Ahafo Region

Tel: 0244 211 610 (Dean Faculty of Agriculture)

0352 094 462 (Assistant Registrar' Office)

Email: mymucg.wenchi@gmail.com