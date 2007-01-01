Takoradi Polytechnic

Takoradi Polytechnic is a public tertiary institution located in Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region of Ghana. Takoradi Polytechnic was established as Government Technical Institute in 1954 and was upgraded to become part of the Tertiary Education System by Polytechnic Law (PNDCL 321 of 1992) which has since 2007 been replaced by the Polytechnics Law (Act 745)

Takoradi Polytechnic began to offer Higher National Diploma programmes in the 1992/93 academic year. Currently, the Takoradi Polytechnic has two campuses at Effia (Takoradi) and Butumagyebu (Sekondi). The Takoradi campus is the main campus and houses the Central Administration, the Schools of Applied Arts, Applied Science and Engineering while the School of Business Studies is situated at Butumagyebu (Sekondi campus).

In 2012, The Management of Takoradi Polytechnic announced they have secured a US$6 million facility from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to develop a modern campus for oil and gas studies on a 155-acre land acquired at Akatakyi-Ahanta, near Takoradi. The new campus will be dedicated to engineering programmes to serve the needs of the growing oil and gas and allied industries.

Contacts:

Takoradi Polytechnic

Post Office Box 256

Takoradi

Ghana

Tel: +233 312 22917

+233 312 22918

+233 312 22436

Website: ttu.edu.gh/ttu/pages