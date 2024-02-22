Ama Ka’rin encourages with ‘Back to Sender’ single

Ama Ka’rin

Atlanta-based Ghanaian songstress Ama Ka'rin has unveiled her latest empowering anthem, "Back to Sender," aimed at inspiring listeners to persevere and remain steadfast in the pursuit of their dreams.

With its uplifting lyrics and infectious melodies, "Back to Sender" which serves as a rallying cry for resilience and determination in the face of adversity, was produced by Datbeatgod with lyrics sung in English, Twi and Ga.



Ama Ka'rin, known for her soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, delivers a powerful message of hope and perseverance in "Back to Sender." The song encourages listeners to defy the odds, overcome obstacles, and never lose sight of their dreams, no matter the challenges they may encounter along the way.



With its vibrant production and empowering chorus, "Back to Sender" is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages. Ama Ka'rin's emotive delivery and unwavering passion shine through in every line, inspiring listeners to embrace their inner strength and pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.

She has released music masterpieces like 'Moment', 'Na you be the Koko', 'Scammer, 'Cum Over', 'Liar Liar', 'Forever', 'Dancing Baby' and her recent song 'Wait On You' which are all available on Youtube and all streaming platforms.



"Back to Sender" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.