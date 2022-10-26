0
Daakyehene earns 2 nominations for 2022 RTP Awards

Daakyehen RTP Nom Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, is a journalist and gospel musician

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: newsghana.com

Broadcast journalist with Power Fm and TV XYZ, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, has earned two nominations at the 2022 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) AWARDS.

Big Events Ghana, organizers of the prestigious Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP) have announced nominees for the 12th edition.

Daakyehene, a previous winner of Local Newscaster of the year in 2020, has been nominated for Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language) 2021-2022 and TV Discovery of the Year 2021-2022.

He is competing with Nana Yaw Kesseh of Peace FM, Nana Yaa Konadu– Peace FM, Kwadwo Dickson— Angel, Akosua Ago Aboagyie– Peace FM, Bonohene Baffour Awuah– Kasapa FM, Maame Biamah Kwafo– Peace FM and Kyenkyenhene of Angel FM.

Daakyehene, who is the head of news doubles up as a newscaster and reporter as well as host of My Lawyer My Counselor on TV XYZ.

The graduate from the University of Ghana has previously worked with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) as an Akan newscaster, Nkunim Fm as a morning show host, Rainbow Radio and Kasapa Fm as a newscaster and court reporter.

The released list saw some of Ghana’s biggest names in the media space competing for the award and year-long bragging rights in various categories.

The nominees announced for over 41 categories will kick-start the call for voting as it has been associated with the scheme since its inception in 2011.

The 2022 Adonko RTP Awards which is scheduled for November promise to be full of excitement and cheers.

The scheme is designed to celebrate radio and television personalities who have excelled in the field.

