I have a problem with the Bible - KSM on why he stopped going to Church

King of Prime Time, Kwaku Sintim-Misa

Host of KSM show, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, says he has a serious problem with the Bible of Christians.

Speaking with Nkonkonsa.com, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, affectionately called KSM stated that the bible is full of contradictions and believed those who wrote it decided to treat God like humans.



He wondered how the bible says one thing in a particular chapter and the same thing is refuted in another chapter. An example by him is God being all-knowing and all-powerful but in the bible would put Abraham to a loyalty test.



He asked how can the all-knowing God not have known that he (Abraham) wasn't going to sacrifice his son for Him. He also quoted a portion in the scripture that says God regretted making Saul a King and questioned how the almighty Deity would behave like a human being.

"I have a problem with the bible in terms of there are too many contradictions. Let me give you a quick example. The bible itself says God is all-knowing. Before tomorrow, God already knows what I, KSM, will do. So, if you say you have this all-knowing God, all-powerful God and then somewhere in the bible tells you that God had to go and test Abraham to see whether he was loyal, are you not contradicting yourself? God should have known that Abraham will not kill the boy. You're God. You're almighty; you know everything. But if you tell me God tested him (Abraham), I have a problem with it. These are some of the contradictions.



"Those who wrote the bible wrote it from the point of view that we're humans and so let us attribute the same human qualities to God. So, God gets angry. In the bible, you'll find God angry. He said I have regretted that I made Saul King. God is not human. God doesn't have the attributes of a human being to be angry," he stated.

